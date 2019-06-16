HOME > Sports

PM Khan encourages Pakistan team to fight till last ball

31 mins ago

File photo: PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his insights on how Pakistan can beat India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Manchester on Sunday.

He posted a series of tweets on the micro-blogging website suggesting ways to win.

Pakistan and India are meeting in ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments for the seventh. The latter have won all previous six meetings.

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a loss to West Indies but the side bounced back to beat hosts England in their second game. Their third fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. They went on to suffer a defeat at the hands of Australia.

India, on the other hand, are undefeated in the tournament at the moment. They started their campaign with a win over South Africa and went on to beat Australia. Their third fixture against New Zealand was washed out.

 
