PM Khan encourages Pakistan team to fight till last ball

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his insights on how Pakistan can beat India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Manchester on Sunday.

He posted a series of tweets on the micro-blogging website suggesting ways to win.

When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it’s 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60% 1/5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

3/5 All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team: — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

4/5 1. In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because “Raillu Kattas” rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

5/5 3. Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation’s prayers are with all of you. Good Luck. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

Pakistan and India are meeting in ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments for the seventh. The latter have won all previous six meetings.

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a loss to West Indies but the side bounced back to beat hosts England in their second game. Their third fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. They went on to suffer a defeat at the hands of Australia.

India, on the other hand, are undefeated in the tournament at the moment. They started their campaign with a win over South Africa and went on to beat Australia. Their third fixture against New Zealand was washed out.