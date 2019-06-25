PCB awards improved central contracts to women cricketers

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced “improved” central contracts for its female cricketers on Tuesday.

Nida Dar and Sana Mir have been placed in the A category while B category comprises of Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz.

Diana Baig and Nahida Khan are awarded C category contracts.

The contracts have been extended from six months to a year with a 20 per cent increase in remuneration announced for A category players, while 18.5 and 18 per cent increases in salaries for B and C category players respectively have also been announced.

The daily allowance of players for the training camp has been increased by 100 per cent while the allowance for foreign tours has been increased by 50 per cent.

Moreover, the cricket board has announced business class flights for the players for all international travel over five hours.

The domestic competition players will be paid Rs10,000.