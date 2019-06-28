Pakistan’s Abdul Razzaq wants to coach India’s Hardik Pandya

Pakistan’s former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq expressed his interest in coaching Indian counterpart Hardik Pandya.

The 39-year-old from Lahore took to social media to criticise the technique of the Indian all-rounder.

So today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork aswell and I see that also let’s him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him Coaching in for example UAE — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019

I can make him one of the best all rounders if not the best and if BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available. Thanks — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019

The Indian cricketer has yet to reply to the retired Pakistani cricketer’s offer.

Pandya has been a stalwart in the Indian side and has taken five wickets from five fixtures.

India will next head to Edgbaston in Birmingham where they will play hosts England on Sunday.