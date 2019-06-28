Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Pakistan’s Abdul Razzaq wants to coach India’s Hardik Pandya

55 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq expressed his interest in coaching Indian counterpart Hardik Pandya.

The 39-year-old from Lahore took to social media to criticise the technique of the Indian all-rounder.

The Indian cricketer has yet to reply to the retired Pakistani cricketer’s offer.

Pandya has been a stalwart in the Indian side and has taken five wickets from five fixtures.

India will next head to Edgbaston in Birmingham where they will play hosts England on Sunday.

 

 
Abdul Razzaq Cricket Hardik Pandya India Pakistan
 
Pakistan defeat New Zealand in Cricket World Cup
Pakistan claim 49-run win to knock out South Africa
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in World Cup today
Twitter isn't happy with 'meaningless' apology from Sarfaraz Ahmed's harasser
Shoaib Akhtar comes to Sania Mirza's defence
