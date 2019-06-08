HOME > Sports

Pakistani female cyclist dreams of winning in National Games

3 hours ago
Peshawar's Haleema Ghayoor optimistic of claiming gold



Peshawar's Haleema Ghayoor is out on a mission. She wants to prove to the world that few things are impossible for a human being when their spirit and determination to make their country proud is high. 

Haleema, who started taking part in cycle races at a very young age, is the first professional cyclist from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

"A cycling team was being made from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I was told about it by my instructor so I went for the trials," Ghayoor said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. "I got selected in the side and since then cycling has become a permanent fixture in my life."

Haleema has won gold medals in the National Junior Race and Road Cycling Championships. Now she has her sights set on the upcoming National Games in Peshawar from October 21 to October 27.

"It's a very satisfying experience to win gold," said Haleema, who will be representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming event.

Haleema hopes other girls will follow in her footstep and take up cycling as well.
 
TOPICS:
cycling Haleema Ghayoor National Games 2019 Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cycling, National Games 2019, Haleema Ghayoor
 
MOST READ
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
After Sarfaraz, Shoaib Akhtar takes a swing at Moin Khan
After Sarfaraz, Shoaib Akhtar takes a swing at Moin Khan
Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England
Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.