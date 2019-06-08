Pakistani female cyclist dreams of winning in National Games

Peshawar's Haleema Ghayoor optimistic of claiming gold

Haleema, who started taking part in cycle races at a very young age, is the first professional cyclist from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa."A cycling team was being made from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I was told about it by my instructor so I went for the trials," Ghayoor said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. "I got selected in the side and since then cycling has become a permanent fixture in my life."Haleema has won gold medals in the National Junior Race and Road Cycling Championships. Now she has her sights set on the upcoming National Games in Peshawar from October 21 to October 27."It's a very satisfying experience to win gold," said Haleema, who will be representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming event.Haleema hopes other girls will follow in her footstep and take up cycling as well.