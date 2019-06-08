Pakistan won’t be relaxed for remainder of World Cup: Sarfaraz

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that his side won’t be a relaxed unit when heading into their remaining six fixtures of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 round robin stage.

Men in Green, under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, got off to a bad start as they suffered a seven-wicket hammering at the hands of West Indies but bounced back to beat hosts England by 14 runs. Their fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

The Pakistan skipper said that the wet conditions won’t dampen the team spirits.

“As a team we really wanted to play this match especially after gaining momentum with the win against England,” Sarfaraz said as mentioned in a press release posted on Pakistan Cricket Board’s website. “It is unfortunate that we were not able to play. We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after beating England. We would want to carry the momentum into the remaining games. We won’t relax in our remaining six matches.”

Pakistan will play Australia in Taunton on Wednesday, a ground which known for high scoring games in the limited-overs format.

“Like other teams in the tournament, Australia are also a tough opponent. They also have momentum as they have won their first two matches.”

The Pakistan skipper said that his side have few days to prepare for the tough fixture and they will try to prepare at their best.