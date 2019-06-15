Pakistan will not be able to beat India, claims Sehwag

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag has said that Pakistan will not be able to secure a win over India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Manchester on Sunday.

He made the statement during a video chat with former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar on YouTube.

“I don’t believe that Pakistan will be able to beat India on the 16th in any way whatsoever,” Sehwag replied to a question by Akhtar on who will win the much anticipated contest.

Shoaib Akhtar, on the other hand, said that he feels that Pakistan should win the fixture if they win the toss.

Akhtar added, “[A Pakistan win] will open the tournament. After that, any team amongst England, Australia, Pakistan and India can win the tournament.”