Pakistan will make comeback in World Cup, vows Sarfaraz

Men in Green started off their World Cup campaign in the worst possible way as the side was bowled out for 105 in just over 20 overs. It just took 14 overs for the two-time champions to chase down the 106-run target with seven wickets in hand.“It was disappointing for the team,” Sarfaraz said in a press conference after the World Cup fixture in Nottingham. “We have eight more games to play and I am hopeful that the team can perform well in those.”The Pakistan skipper said that his side will try its best to move on from the defeat and comeback in the competition.He said that Pakistan lost many wickets in the starting 10 overs of the innings.“Our shot selection was not good. The situation would have been different if we had survived that stage,” he said.Pakistan have a tough task ahead of them as the former champions play hosts England in their second match of the tournament on June 3 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.