Pakistan will give their 100% against India, promises Amir

2 hours ago

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has said that the Men in Green will perform their best against India in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Manchester.

“Humbled by the support from the fans and the entire world,” Amir tweeted on Friday.  He urged the Pakistan fans to keep supporting the side no matter what the outcome of the game of the game is.

Amir, who is the leading wicket-taker in this year’s edition of the cricket’s biggest event, will be leading Pakistan’s pace attack. Pakistani fans are expecting him to repeat his heroics of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final in which he got the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli.

Pakistan went on to win that game by 180 final.

However, Pakistan has not been having a pleasant run in the current ICC Cricket World Cup with only one win from four games.

The former world champions started their campaign on a losing note as they suffered a seven-wicket win at the hands of the West Indies. They bounced back in their second game to beat England by 14 runs. Their third fixture to Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain while they lost to Australia by 41 runs.

Pakistan’s fifth game of the tournament is against India, a side that they have never beaten in the Cricket World Cup. India have a 6-0 head-to-head record in the tournament.

 
