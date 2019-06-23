Pakistan to take on South Africa in World Cup clash

Pakistan will be taking on South Africa today (Sunday) in a match that will decide who will be knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Both sides are on the brink of being knocked out of the competition. The Men in Green have played five games in the tournament and have managed to secure just three points. They are currently in ninth position.

Pakistan started off their campaign with a defeat to the West Indies but they bounced back to beat hosts and world number one England. Their fixture against Sri Lanka was washed out. The side suffered consecutive losses at the hands of Australia and India. Pakistan have to beat South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in order to stay in the competition.

South Africa are having crisis of their own with a single win in their five games of the tournament.

The Proteas had the worst possible start to the tournament with three defeats in the first three matches against England, Bangladesh and India. Their fixture against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain. They registered a win against Afghanistan but went on to lose to New Zealand.

The match will begin at 2:30pm at Lord’s. SAMAA Sports will be giving you live updates on the match.