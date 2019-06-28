Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA

Pakistan to take on Afghanistan in crucial World Cup fixture

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their must win ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Headingley in Leed’s on Saturday.

The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

The Men in Green are in sixth position with three wins and three losses in seven games. Pakistan will have to win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and rely on India or New Zealand to defeat England in order to qualify for the semi-final stage.

Afghanistan have already been eliminated from the tournament with no wins coming from their seven wins.

 
