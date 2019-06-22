Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Pakistan to play must-win World Cup game against South Africa

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan have to beat South Africa in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup fixture at Lord’s on Sunday if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final stage alive.

The Men in Green have played five games in the tournament and have managed to secure just three points. The side is currently at ninth position.

The former champions started off their campaign with a defeat to the West Indies but they bounced back to beat hosts and world number one England. Their fixture against Sri Lanka was washed out. The side suffered consecutive losses at the hands of Australia and India.

Pakistan have to beat South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in order to stay in the competition.

South Africa are having crisis of their own with a single win in their five games of the tournament.

The Proteas had the worst possible start to the tournament with three defeats in the first three matches against England, Bangladesh and India. Their fixture against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain. They registered a win against Afghanistan but went on to lose to New Zealand.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan South Africa
 
