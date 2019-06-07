Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol

Pakistan will play its third match of the ICC World Cup today (Friday) against Sri Lanka at 2:30pm (PST) if it doesn’t rain. However, heavy rain has been forecast today in Bristol, where the match is being held.

This will be the 11th match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Both teams have bounced back after defeats in their first matches to win their second bouts.

Related: Australia defeat West Indies in Cricket World Cup

Pakistan faced defeat from the West Indies in their first match but won the second against host country England by 14 runs.

Sri Lanka lost their first match by 10 wickets against New Zealand and won the second by 34 runs against Afghanistan.

Pakistan is at the eighth position, one place above Sri Lanka on the points table.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.