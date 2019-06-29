Pakistan take on Afghanistan in do or die match today

3 hours ago
Pakistan will be taking on Afghanistan today (Saturday) in Leeds in its mission to secure its place in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals.
The match will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.
Afghanistan has yet to win a single match in the World Cup and Pakistan can’t afford to lose to them.
Related: Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the warm-up match the two teams played ahead of the World Cup. Defeating Afghanistan will land Pakistan a spot in the top four.
In their practice session ahead of the match, the coaches focused on improving the team’s slip fielding.