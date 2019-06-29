Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan take on Afghanistan in do or die match today

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will be taking on Afghanistan today (Saturday) in Leeds in its mission to secure its place in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

The match will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

Afghanistan has yet to win a single match in the World Cup and Pakistan can’t afford to lose to them.

 Haris Sohail says Afghanistan has good spinners and that they will not take them lightly. After defeating Afghanistan, he said they will create a plan for their match against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the warm-up match the two teams played ahead of the World Cup. Defeating Afghanistan will land Pakistan a spot in the top four.

In their practice session ahead of the match, the coaches focused on improving the team’s slip fielding.

 
Afghanistan icc world cup Pakistan
 
