Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in World Cup today

8 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan will be facing off against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 in Birmingham today (Wednesday).

To keep their place in the World Cup, the Men in Green need to defeat New Zealand, a team that has one each of its matches this World Cup.

Pakistan has two wins under its belt so far in six matches – England and South Africa. New Zealand is second on the points table with 11 points and Pakistan rose to seventh place after defeating South Africa on Sunday and has five points.

Because of rain, the teams had an indoor practice session ahead of the match, which will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time. After the last match, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed agreed that the team needs to work on its fielding, something that was highly criticised in the bout against South Africa. During the practice session, the team worked on its fielding, with Muhammed Amir focusing on catching and Sarfaraz on wicket-keeping.

 
ICC World Cup 2019 new zealand
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    imran   June 26, 2019 2:11 pm/ Reply

    allow match notification

World Cup 2019 live updates - New Zealand vs Pakistan
Pakistan claim 49-run win to knock out South Africa
Twitter isn't happy with 'meaningless' apology from Sarfaraz Ahmed's harasser
Shoaib Akhtar comes to Sania Mirza’s defence
Pakistan vs South Africa
