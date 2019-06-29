Pakistan need to believe in themselves: Sir Vivian Richards

West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards has wished best of luck to the Pakistan team for their remaining World Cup fixtures against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“My adopted team Pakistan is still very much in it,” Richards said in a video message posted on Quetta Gladiators Twitter account. “Everyone knows it is a very talented team. It was very exciting to see the way they performed against New Zealand.”

He said that skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed should be given a lot of praise for his aggressive approach to the game. He also hailed Babar Azam for his match-winning performance.

The Quetta Gladiators coach said that the team needs to be believing in themselves.

He also expressed disappointment over West Indies’ campaign in the competition.

Pakistan clinched a six-wicket win over New Zealand to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-final stage of the competition alive. The side also have to win their remaining games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh as well.