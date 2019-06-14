Pakistan need positive mindset for remainder of World Cup: Amir

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has said that his side needs to head into their remaining ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures with a positive mindset.

“We have to win every single game now,” the pacer said in an interview with Pakistan Cricket Board’s website. “We can’t lose even one. We have to go into each match with a positive mindset, because pressure exists for every team, not just Pakistan. If we continue to play the positive cricket we played for parts of the Australia game, I’m sure we can win.”

Pakistan will play their next World Cup game against arch-rivals India in Manchester on Sunday.

Speaking on his performance in the fixture against Australia, he said that he got the idea that the ball was seaming instead of swinging as soon as he got into the action.

“So I was just floating the ball and making sure I put it in the right area instead of putting too much work onto it at the point of release and the movement it generated came off the seam. It was just a matter of hitting the right areas on this wicket and I did that effectively,” Amir said.

The fast-bowler became the top wicket-taker in the tournament after finishing with figures of 5-30 in his 10 overs against Australia in Taunton.