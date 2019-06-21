Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan mark World T20 triumph’s 10-year anniversary

9 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

On this day 10 years ago, Pakistan won their maiden World T20 when they clinched an easy eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final of the 2009 edition at Lord’s.

Electing to bowl on a bright sunny day, Pakistan’s bowling attack made quick work of the Sri Lankan batting side and reduced them to 70-6 at one stage. Abdul Razzaq put the side on the back foot with his figures of 3-20 in three overs.

However, a 68-run partnership between captain Kumar Sangakkara (64*) and Angelo Mathews (35*) took the side to a modest total of 138-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Man of the match Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and Mohammad Amir also picked up a wicket each in the match.

Pakistan, chasing a 139-run target, got off to a positive solid as wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan put on a 48-run opening partnership. Akmal was dismissed for 37 and Hasan  contributed 19 runs to the scorecard.

However, it was Afridi who stepped up to the mark and scored 54 which helped the side win their first T20 World Cup.  He was supported by former captain Shoaib Malik who made 24 for the side.

It was a fairytale ending for Pakistan who had suffered a heart-wrenching loss to India in the final of the 2007 edition of the tournament in South Africa.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka World T20 2009
 
