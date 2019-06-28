Pakistan hockey team to participate in 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

The Pakistan hockey team has got the green signal to compete in the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to APP, the side got permission to compete after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) reached an agreement with the International Hockey Federation (IHF).

A PHF spokesperson also confirmed that Pakistan’s fine for not competing in the FIH Pro-League has also been reduced.

“Argentina and Holland have withdrawn their compensation case against Pakistan, reducing the total amount of the fine to 25%,” the hockey board’s representative said. “Furthermore the FIH has also allowed the PFH to invest the remaining half of the fine on grassroots hockey development in Pakistan and share the progress with the Asian Hockey Federation.”

The IHF had suspended and fined Pakistan for not participating in the 2019 edition of the pro-hockey league after the side pulled out of its first three games against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand citing “inevitable circumstances”.