Pakistan face tough New Zealand test in Cricket World Cup

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

It is a must-win situation for the Men in Green as a defeat or a no result will mean virtual elimination for the side.

In their previous five encounters, it was New Zealand who have emerged victorious in three fixtures. Pakistan have won a single game whereas one fixture ended in no result.

Pakistan have the upper-hand over New Zealand when it comes to Cricket World Cup, the two sides have played eight fixtures and the Men in Green have won six games.

As far as this year’s competition goes, there is a major contrast in the performance of both teams with New Zealand having one foot in the semi-final stage while Pakistan being on the brink of elimination.

Pakistan are at seventh position on the points table with five points from six games. They started off their campaign with a defeat at the hands of West Indies but the side bounced back to beat hosts England. Their fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. The side went on to suffer consecutive defeats at the hands of Australia and India. They managed to secure a victory over South Africa

Kiwis are yet to lose a game in the tournament yet and the top the standings with 11 points from six games. The team registered wins over the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa and West Indies. Their fixture against India was washed out.