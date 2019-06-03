Pakistan face tough England test in World Cup fixture

Pakistan will be looking to break their losing streak when they take on hosts England in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

Men in Green started off their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the West Indies at the same venue on Saturday. The hosts, which are considered favourites to win their first world championship, got off to a winning start as they beat South Africa by 104 runs in the opening fixture of the tournament at The Oval.

Pakistan have not been enjoying a pleasant run in the limited-overs format at the moment as the former world champions have failed to register a victory in 12 competitive fixtures on the trot. Their horror run began with a series defeat to South Africa.

They were whitewashed 5-0 by Australia in the United Arab Emirates and went on to lose the five-match ODI series to England 4-0 on their home turf. They also lost three World Cup warm-up fixture to Afghanistan by three-wickets.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has insisted they can bounce back from a “shocking” start to the World Cup. He said, “Yes, it was a shocking start — the players did not take the preparations into the the middle but we will dust ourselves off and come back strong.”

The fixture will begin at 2:30 pm Pakistan time.