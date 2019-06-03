Pakistan capable of beating England, says Azhar Mahmood

Pakistan’s bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes the Men in Green can register a victory over hosts England in their ICC Cricket World Cup fixture in Nottingham today (Monday).

“We can beat England,” Mahmood told the press in Nottingham. “It would not be an upset. We have the ability to beat them,” he said.

“If you see the one-day series, we were not that far from England. They scored 1,430 odd runs, we scored 1,370 runs, so we were 70 runs short. Our fielding was not up to the mark and we give an extra bonus because we had an inexperienced bowling line-up. They need to learn from their mistakes.”

He lamented that Pakistan was incapable of dealing with short deliveries in their World Cup fixture against the West Indies. He said that the side is practicing hard to tackle the issue.

The bowling coach said that England are a good side with the best batting line-up but Pakistan need just 10 good deliveries to get them out. He added, “We have to bowl 10 good balls to get 10 wickets and we have the ability and skills to do that.”

Last time Pakistan played a five-match ODI series against England, the Men in Green suffered a 4-0 defeat with the opening fixture getting washed out.

The England-Pakistan World Cup fixture will take place in Nottingham at 2:30pm Pakistan time.