Pakistan begin training for World Cup clash against South Africa

Sides look to overturn fortunes at Lord’s on Sunday

The two sides are currently on a dismal run and will be vying for a crucial win on Sunday at 2:30pm Pakistan timeDespite reports of disharmony in the dressing room, the Men in Green looked united during the practice session as the players were involved in a light-hearted training session.The coaches were paying special attention to young pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain in the training session.Pakistan are in ninth position in the points table with just three points in their five games. They have managed to register a victory in just one game.They started off their campaign on a losing note to West Indies but bounced back to beat hosts and favourites England. Their fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain and the side went on to suffer consecutive defeats at the hands of Australia and arch-rivals India.South Africa, on the other hand, have not faired well in the competition as well with the side also winning just a single game from their six fixtures.The Proteas suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of England, Bangladesh and India whereas their fixture against West Indies was washed out. They went on to beat Afghanistan but were defeated by New Zealand.