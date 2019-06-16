HOME > Sports

Pakistan and India to face off in Manchester today

49 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan and India will be facing off today (Sunday) in one of the most anticipated matches of the ICC World Cup 2019.

The two sides have come face to face six times in previous world cups and Pakistan has never walked away the victor.

The match will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time at Old Trafford, Manchester.

This is the 22nd match of the world cup and Pakistan’s fifth match – it won its bout against England but lost to the West Indies and Australia. The match against Sri Lanka was rained off.

Related: Preparations for Pakistan-India World Cup match underway

India have five points from three matches after beating England and South Africa while their match against New Zealand was washed out.

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has urged fans on both sides of the border to remain calm. “This can’t be bigger,” Wasim told AFP on Friday. “India and Pakistan playing at the World Cup with over a billion audience is the biggest thing in cricket, so my message to both sets of fans to enjoy it and stay calm. One team will win, one team will lose, so stay graceful and do not take this as a war. Those who project this match as war are not true cricket fans.”

 
TOPICS:
icc world cup India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
sports, cricket, icc, icc world cup, cricket world cup, pakistan, india, pak vs ind, pakistan vs india, old trafford, cricket match,
 
MOST READ
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup's top wicket-taker
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup’s top wicket-taker
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.