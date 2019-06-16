Pakistan and India to face off in Manchester today

Pakistan and India will be facing off today (Sunday) in one of the most anticipated matches of the ICC World Cup 2019.

The two sides have come face to face six times in previous world cups and Pakistan has never walked away the victor.

The match will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time at Old Trafford, Manchester.

This is the 22nd match of the world cup and Pakistan’s fifth match – it won its bout against England but lost to the West Indies and Australia. The match against Sri Lanka was rained off.

Related: Preparations for Pakistan-India World Cup match underway

India have five points from three matches after beating England and South Africa while their match against New Zealand was washed out.

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has urged fans on both sides of the border to remain calm. “This can’t be bigger,” Wasim told AFP on Friday. “India and Pakistan playing at the World Cup with over a billion audience is the biggest thing in cricket, so my message to both sets of fans to enjoy it and stay calm. One team will win, one team will lose, so stay graceful and do not take this as a war. Those who project this match as war are not true cricket fans.”