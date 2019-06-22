Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
New Zealand extend unbeaten streak with win over West Indies

June 23, 2019
 

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand boosted their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals as Kane Williamson’s 148 set up a dramatic five-run win over the West Indies on Saturday.

Williamson’s imperious 154-ball innings laid the foundations for New Zealand’s 291-8 at Old Trafford.

In a thrilling run-chase, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite hit 101 from 82 balls to carry his team to the brink of victory before being caught on the boundary going for what would have been the winning six.

New Zealand are top of the 10-team table with five wins from six matches.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 new zealand West Indies
 
