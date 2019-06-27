Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Never corner Pakistan as team, country: Shoaib Akhtar

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

 

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that the Pakistan should never be cornered as As they strike back hard when they are pushed to their limits.

“Never corner Pakistan team and Pakistan as a country,” Akhtar said in a video message on his Twitter account after the Cricket World Cup fixture against New Zealand in Birmigham. “This happens when we are cornered.”

The Rawalpindi Express says the team has to be pushed in order to stir them into action and added that the Men in Green played like tigers.

The 43-year-old praised the performances of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Sohail, adding “the way he (Haris) handled pressure was amazing.”

The former pacer went on to say that England have to lose just one game and Pakistan need two victories in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

He said that Pakistan’s World Cup campaign bears some eerie resemblances to the 1992 edition and that the country’s prayers are with the team.

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final stage of the 2019 edition received a boost with their win against New Zealand. The side will play against Afghanistan and Bangladesh on June 29 and July 5 respectively.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan shoaib akhtar
 
