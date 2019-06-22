Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Nation considers World Cup match against India ‘war’: Wahab

59 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has lamented that the nation thinks of Pakistan-India World Cup matches like wars.

He made the statement during a practice session ahead of the Pakistan-South Africa World Cup fixture in London on Friday.

“I don’t think that the nation is disappointed over the defeat as much as we are,” Wahab said. “Obviously, no one in the team is happy that we lost to the Men in Blue.”

The pacer said that the side wanted to do well in the fixture but the difference in their performance will be seen in the remaining four games.

Speaking on Pakistan’s upcoming World Cup clash against the Proteas on Sunday at Lord’s, Wahab was of the opinion that the South African side isn’t as talented as the Pakistan side.

“Their bowlers, undoubtedly, are superb but it all comes down to team execution. I guess they are facing failures and we are losing matches on the brink of victories,” he added.

He added that the side which handles pressure well will come out victorious in the match.

 
