Mohsin Khan steps down as cricket committee chairman

Former cricketer Mohsin Khan has stepped down as the Chairman of the Cricket Committee.

“Former Test cricketer and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee, Mr Mohsin Khan, during a recent meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the PCB Chairman,” a press release stated.

Mohsin Khan said that he was thankful to PCB Chairman for giving him the opportunity to lead the cricket committee. “My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.”

PCB Chairman Mani said that it is always difficult to let go of someone of Mohsin’s stature and calibre but we respect his decision. He thanked him for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavours.

PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan will now chair the PCB Cricket Committee which will carry out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors (BoG) for its consideration.