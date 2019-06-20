Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Mohsin Khan steps down as cricket committee chairman

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former cricketer Mohsin Khan has stepped down as the Chairman of the Cricket Committee.

“Former Test cricketer and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee, Mr Mohsin Khan, during a recent meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the PCB Chairman,” a press release stated.

Mohsin Khan said that he was thankful to PCB Chairman for giving him the opportunity to lead the cricket committee. “My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.”

PCB Chairman Mani said that it is always difficult to let go of someone of Mohsin’s stature and calibre but we respect his decision. He thanked him for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavours.

PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan will now chair the PCB Cricket Committee which will carry out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors (BoG) for its consideration.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket mohsin khan Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board PCB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Pakistan vs India
Pakistan vs India
cricket
5 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
India claim emphatic 89-run win against Pakistan
India claim emphatic 89-run win against Pakistan
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Pakistan and India to face off in Manchester today
Pakistan and India to face off in Manchester today
Watch: Preparations for Pakistan-India World Cup match underway
Watch: Preparations for Pakistan-India World Cup match underway
Shoaib Malik gives clarification on viral video
Shoaib Malik gives clarification on viral video
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.