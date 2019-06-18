Man files petition against Pakistan cricket team, selectors

A man has filed a petition in the Gujranwala Civil Court against the Pakistan cricket team after the Men in Green succumbed to an embarrassing defeat to arch-rivals India.

The petitioner has called for a ban on the cricket team while also asking for chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s selection committee to be dissolved.

In response to the petition, the civil judge has summoned the relevant Pakistan Cricket Board officials.

Pakistan’s limp defeat to India leaves them needing a minor miracle to qualify for the semi-finals as they currently languish in ninth place in the points table.