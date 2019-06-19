Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Mali’s women’s team all out for six runs against Rwanda

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Mali’s women cricket team were dismissed for just six runs in a Twenty20 fixture against Rwanda in Rwandan city of Kigali.

Debutante Mariam Samake was the top scorer with just one run.

Extras were the highest contributor to the score with five which include two byes, two leg byes and a wide.

Rwanda’s Josiane Nyirankundineza was the stand out performer with the ball as she finished with figures of 3-0 in two overs.

Marie Bimenyimana and Margueritte Vumiliya also bagged two wickets each.

It took just four balls for Rwanda to chase down the seven-run target.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket mali rwanda
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Pakistan vs India
Pakistan vs India
cricket
4 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
India claim emphatic 89-run win against Pakistan
India claim emphatic 89-run win against Pakistan
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup's top wicket-taker
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup’s top wicket-taker
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.