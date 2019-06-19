Mali’s women’s team all out for six runs against Rwanda

Mali’s women cricket team were dismissed for just six runs in a Twenty20 fixture against Rwanda in Rwandan city of Kigali.

Debutante Mariam Samake was the top scorer with just one run.

Extras were the highest contributor to the score with five which include two byes, two leg byes and a wide.

Rwanda’s Josiane Nyirankundineza was the stand out performer with the ball as she finished with figures of 3-0 in two overs.

Marie Bimenyimana and Margueritte Vumiliya also bagged two wickets each.

It took just four balls for Rwanda to chase down the seven-run target.