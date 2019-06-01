World Cup live updates – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 3

Fixture: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Date: June 1

The third fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is being contested between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field.

Toss in a short while….

In yesterday’s fixture, the West Indies clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in a lopsided fixture at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between former world champions Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Cardiff.

The Kiwis start clear favourites in their opener against 1996 winners Sri Lanka, a side that has slumped to ninth in the ODI rankings.

Since the last World Cup, New Zealand have risen as high as second in the world rankings but have also been beaten at home by South Africa, England and India.

New Zealand beat fancied India in their opening World Cup warm-up game before going down to the West Indies.

Sri Lanka have an impressive World Cup record, with one title, two runners-up finishes and one semi-final appearance. Newly appointed captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who has returned to the ODI fold after four years away, has been handed the responsibility of lifting a team that have lost eight of their past nine ODIs.

The former world champions lost both of their World Cup warm-up fixtures to South Africa and Australia respectively.