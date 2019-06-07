Cricket World Cup live updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 11

Fixture: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Venue: Bristol

Date: June 7

Pakistan are playing Sri Lanka in the 11th fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Bristol on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

No cricket at the moment as rain is hammering down at the Bristol cricket stadium. The toss is delayed as well

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bristol

Pakistan have played two matches in the competition so far. Men in Green started off their campaign with a seven-wicket loss to West Indies in Nottingham. The side bounced back in the tournament to beat hosts and world number one England by 14 runs on the same venue.

Same is the case with Sri Lanka who started their World Cup campaign with a 10 wicket loss to New Zealand. They went on to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs under the DLS method.