HOME > Sports

Cricket World Cup live updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 11
Fixture: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Venue: Bristol
Date: June 7

Pakistan are playing Sri Lanka in the 11th fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Bristol on Friday. 

LIVE UPDATES

No cricket at the moment as rain is hammering down at the Bristol cricket stadium. The toss is delayed as well

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bristol

Pakistan have played two matches in the competition so far. Men in Green started off their campaign with a seven-wicket loss to West Indies in Nottingham. The side bounced back in the tournament to beat hosts and world number one England by 14 runs on the same venue.

Same is the case with Sri Lanka who started their World Cup campaign with a 10 wicket loss to New Zealand. They went on to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs under the DLS method.

 
TOPICS:
bristol Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 CWC19 Pakistan Sri Lanka


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket World Cup 2019 match 11 live, live, live cricket score, live score, live score updates, live update, Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2019, CWC 2019, Cricket World Cup Match 11, Cricket World Cup 2019 match 11 bristol, CWC 19 match 11 live updates, Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates, Cricket World Cup live score, Cricket World Cup match 11 score, Cricket World Cup latest news, Cricket World Cup 2019 live score, World Cup live score, SL, PAK, PAK vs SL at Bristol, PAK vs SL live score update, PAKvSL, PAKvSL live score update, PAKvSL live, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
West Indies humiliate Pakistan in their opening World Cup clash
West Indies humiliate Pakistan in their opening World Cup clash
Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed's kurta pajama after trolls bash him
Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed’s kurta pajama after trolls bash him
After Sarfaraz, Shoaib Akhtar takes a swing at Moin Khan
After Sarfaraz, Shoaib Akhtar takes a swing at Moin Khan
Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England
Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.