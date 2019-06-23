World Cup 2019 live updates – Pakistan vs South Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 30

Fixture: Pakistan vs South Africa

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date: June 23

Pakistan are taking on South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN

Over 7: 46-0

A tidy over by the strike bowler

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Imam, 1 run

Rabada to Imam, no run

Rabada to Imam, no run

Rabada to Imam, wide

Rabada to Imam, no run

Over 6: 44-0

Fakhar clears the boundary with a powerful six on the leg side

Ngidi to Fakhar, SIX

Ngidi to Fakhar, no run

Ngidi to Fakhar, no run

Ngidi to Fakhar, no run

Ngidi to Imam, 1 run

Ngidi to Imam, 2 runs

Over 5: 35-0

Six off the over

Rabada to Fakhar, FOUR

Rabada to Imam, 1 run

Rabada to Imam, no run

Rabada to Imam, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, 1 run

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Over 4: 29-0

Imam tees off and scores three boundaries

Ngidi to Imam, FOUR

Ngidi to Imam, no run

Ngidi to Imam, no run

Ngidi to Imam, no run

Ngidi to Imam, FOUR

Ngidi to Imam, FOUR

Over 3: 17-0

Two pull shots by Fakhar brings eight runs in the over

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, FOUR

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, FOUR

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Over 2: 9-0

Ngidi goes for four in the over

Ngidi to Fakhar, 1 run

Ngidi to Fakhar, no run

Ngidi to Imam, 3 runs

Ngidi to Imam, no run

Ngidi to Imam, no run

Ngidi to Imam, no run

Over 1: 5-0

Fakhar hits a boundary courtesy off a beautiful cover drive

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Fakhar, FOUR

Rabada to Fakhar, no run

Rabada to Imam, 1 run

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper and captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan have made two changes to their playing XI as Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali have been replaced with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Shah Afridi. South Africa remain unchanged

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in the fixture

Hello and welcome to this crucial ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

The two sides are on the brink of being knocked out from the competition.

The Men in Green have played five games in the tournament and have managed to secure just three points. The side is currently in ninth position.

The former champions started off their campaign with a defeat to the West Indies but they bounced back to beat hosts and world number one England. Their fixture against Sri Lanka was washed out. The side suffered consecutive losses at the hands of Australia and India.

Pakistan have to beat South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in order to stay in the competition.

South Africa are having crisis of their own with a single win in their five games of the tournament.

The Proteas had the worst possible start to the tournament with three defeats in the first three matches against England, Bangladesh and India. Their fixture against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain. They registered a win against Afghanistan but went on to lose to New Zealand.