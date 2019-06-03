Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates – England vs Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6

Fixture: England vs Pakistan

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date: June 3

Hosts England are taking on former world champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES

England won the toss and invited Pakistan to take guard in the fixture

5⃣0⃣2⃣ ODI wickets

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between hosts England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

England began their quest for their first World Cup win with a 104-run drubbing of South Africa in the opening fixture at The Oval on Friday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, began their campaign with a seven-wicket loss to West Indies in Nottingham.

The Men in Green will be looking to improve their fortunes today after failing to register a win in their last 12 competitive ODIs.