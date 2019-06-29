Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 36
Fixture: Afghanistan vs Pakistan
Venue: Headingley, Leed’s
Date: June 29
Pakistan are taking on Afghanistan in their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Headingley in Leed’s on Saturday.
Over 23: 114-3
Spin from both ends now and Imad keeps up the pressure with three singles
Imad to Afgan, no run
Imad to Afghan, no run
Imad to Ikram, 1 run
Imad to Afghan, 1 run
Imad to Ikram, 1 run
Imad to Ikram, no run
Over 22: 111-3
Shadab gives away four singles as the Afghanistan batsmen seem happy to rotate the strike for now
Shadab to Ikram, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, no run
Shadab to Afghan, no run
Shadab to Ikram, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, 1 run
Over 21: 107-3
Three runs off the over as Wahab bowls with pace and control
Wahab to Afghan, 1 run
Wahab to Ikram, 1 run
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Afghan, 1 run
Over 20: 104-3
Afghanistan lose wickets but maintain run-rate and momentum
Shadab to Ikram, no run
Shadab to Afghan, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, no run
Shadab to Ikram, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, no run
Over 19: 101-3
And now Wahab bears the brunt of Afghan’s fury as he hits him for a superb four. He is now on 33 off just 19 deliveries
Wahab to Ikaram, no run
Wahab to Ikaram, no run
Wahab to Ikaram, no run
Wahab to Afghan, 1 run
Wahab to Afghan, no run
Wahab to Afghan, FOUR
Over 18: 96-3
Afghan isn’t holding back against Shadab as he smashes him for a six and a four. 13 runs off that over
Shadab to Afghan, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, SIX
Shadab to Ikram, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, 1 run
Shadab to Afghan, FOUR
Shadab to Afghan, no run
Over 17: 83-3
Good start for Wahab. Just a single off his second over
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Afghan, 1 run
Wahab to Afghan, no run
Wahab to Afghan, no run
Wahab to Afghan, no run
Over 16: 82-3
Shadab too gets an outside edge in his first over but once again it ends up racing to the boundary
Shadab to Ikram, no run
Shadab to Ikram , no run
Shadab to Ikram , no run
Shadab to Ikram , no run
Shadab to Asghar, 1 run
Shadab to Asghar, FOUR
Over 15: 77-3
Wahab finds the outside edge in his first over but it races past a vacant slip cordon for a four
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, FOUR
Wahab to Ikram, wide
Wahab to Ikram, no run
Wahab to Ikram, wide
Over 14: 71-3
Nine runs as Afghan hits the first six off the game before almost edging a sweep into no man’s land
Imad to Asghar, 2 runs
Imad to Asghar, no run
Imad to Asghar, SIX
Imad to Asghar, no run
Imad to Ikram, 1 run
Imad to Ikram, no run
Over 13: 62-3
Afghanistan seem to be having no trouble against Hafeez as they five runs off him without taking much risk once again
Hafeez to Asghar, 2 runs
Hafeez to Ikram, 1 run
Hafeez to Ikram, no run
Hafeez to Ikram, no run
Hafeez to Ikram, no run
Hafeez to Ikram, 2 runs
Over 12: 57-3
Rahmat paddle sweeps Imad for four but the spinner has the last laugh as he gets the leading edge off the right-hander’s bat to dismiss him
Imad to Rahmat, CAUGHT
Soft dismissal as Rahat is dismissed by Imad. He is distraught but he must go after scoring 35
Imad to Rahmat, FOUR
Imad to Ikram, 1 run
Imad to Ikram, no run
Imad to Ikram, no run
Imad to Rahmat, 1 run
Over 11: 51-2
Hafeez gives away five singles as he’s introduced into the attack
Hafeez to Ikram, no run
Hafeez to Rahmat, 1 run
Hafeez to Ikram, 1 run
Hafeez to Rahmat, 1 run
Hafeez to Ikram, 1 run
Hafeez to Rahmat , 1 run
Over 10: 46-2
Afghanistan rebuild after loss of early wickets
Imad to Ikram, no run
Imad to Ikram, no run
Imad to Rahmat, 1 run
Imad to Rahmat, no run
Imad to Rahmat, no run
Imad to Rahmat, no run
Over 9: 45-2
Shaheen serves up a freebie that is just flicked fine for four by Rahmat
Shaheen to Ikram, no run
Shaheen to Ikram, no run
Shaheen to Rahmat, 1 run
Shaheen to Rahmat, FOUR
Shaheen to Rahmat, no run
Shaheen to Rahmat, no run
Over 8: 40-2
One run off the over and that may be the end of Amir’s first burst. 0-10 for him in four overs
Amir to Rahmat, 1 run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Over 7: 39-2
Seven runs come off the over as Rahmat hits Shaheen straight down the ground for a boundary
Shaheen to Rahmat, 1 run
Shaheen to Rahmat, no run
Shaheen to Rahmat, 2 runs
Shaheen to Rahmat, FOUR
Shaheen to Rahmat, no run
Shaheen to Rahmat, no run
Over 6: 32-2
Second wrong decision by the umpires as a review saves Alikhil from an LBW decision after replays show he edged it
Amir to Ikram, no run
Amir to Ikram, no run
Amir to Ikram, no run
Amir to Ikram, no run
Amir to Ikram, no run
Amir to Rahmat, 1 run
Over 5: 31-2
Eventful over as three boundaries, two wickets and two overthrows come in it
Shaheen to Ikram, FOUR
Shaheen to Hashmatullah, CAUGHT
And now Afridi is on a hat-trick. Hashmatullah gets a leading edge and goes first ball
Shaheen to Gulbadin, CAUGHT
Two boundaries but Gulbadin’s tendency to flash away from his body comes back to bite him as he nicks it through to Sarfaraz
Shaheen to Gulbadin, FOUR
Shaheen to Gulbadin, 2 runs
Shaheen to Gulbadin, FOUR
Over 4: 17-0
Afghanistan are dealing in boundaries here. Rahmat drives and pulls Amir for two boundaries in that eight-run over
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, FOUR
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, FOUR
Over 3: 9-0
Imad concedes a boundary through cover off the final delivery but good over nonetheless
Imad to Gulbadin, FOUR
Imad to Gulbadin, no run
Imad to Gulbadin, no run
Imad to Gulbadin, no run
Imad to Gulbadin, no run
Imad to Gulbadin, no run
Over 2: 5-0
Another brilliant start for Amir, who begins with a maiden
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Amir to Rahmat, no run
Over 1: 5-0
Good start for Afghanistan as Imad concedes five
Imad to Rahmat, 1 run
Imad to Rahmat, 2 runs
Imad to Gulbadin, 1 run
Imad to Gulbadin, no run
Imad to Rahmat, 1 run
Imad to Rahmat, no run
Teams are coming out for the national anthems and we will have the action shortly
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Afghanistan XI: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Afghanistan have made one change to their playing XI as Hamid Hassan replaces Dawlat Zadran. Pakistan are unchanged
Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley
The Men in Green are in sixth position with three wins and three losses in seven games. Pakistan will have to win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in order to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-final stage alive.
Afghanistan have already been eliminated from the tournament with no wins from their seven wins.