Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 36

Fixture: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Venue: Headingley, Leed’s

Date: June 29

Pakistan are taking on Afghanistan in their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Headingley in Leed’s on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

AFGHANISTAN

Over 23: 114-3

Spin from both ends now and Imad keeps up the pressure with three singles

Imad to Afgan, no run

Imad to Afghan, no run

Imad to Ikram, 1 run

Imad to Afghan, 1 run

Imad to Ikram, 1 run

Imad to Ikram, no run

Over 22: 111-3

Shadab gives away four singles as the Afghanistan batsmen seem happy to rotate the strike for now

Shadab to Ikram, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, no run

Shadab to Afghan, no run

Shadab to Ikram, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, 1 run

Over 21: 107-3

Three runs off the over as Wahab bowls with pace and control

Wahab to Afghan, 1 run

Wahab to Ikram, 1 run

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Afghan, 1 run

Over 20: 104-3

Afghanistan lose wickets but maintain run-rate and momentum

Shadab to Ikram, no run

Shadab to Afghan, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, no run

Shadab to Ikram, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, no run

Over 19: 101-3

And now Wahab bears the brunt of Afghan’s fury as he hits him for a superb four. He is now on 33 off just 19 deliveries

Wahab to Ikaram, no run

Wahab to Ikaram, no run

Wahab to Ikaram, no run

Wahab to Afghan, 1 run

Wahab to Afghan, no run

Wahab to Afghan, FOUR

Over 18: 96-3

Afghan isn’t holding back against Shadab as he smashes him for a six and a four. 13 runs off that over

Shadab to Afghan, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, SIX

Shadab to Ikram, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, 1 run

Shadab to Afghan, FOUR

Shadab to Afghan, no run

Over 17: 83-3

Good start for Wahab. Just a single off his second over

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Afghan, 1 run

Wahab to Afghan, no run

Wahab to Afghan, no run

Wahab to Afghan, no run

Over 16: 82-3

Shadab too gets an outside edge in his first over but once again it ends up racing to the boundary

Shadab to Ikram, no run

Shadab to Ikram , no run

Shadab to Ikram , no run

Shadab to Ikram , no run

Shadab to Asghar, 1 run

Shadab to Asghar, FOUR

Over 15: 77-3

Wahab finds the outside edge in his first over but it races past a vacant slip cordon for a four

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, FOUR

Wahab to Ikram, wide

Wahab to Ikram, no run

Wahab to Ikram, wide

Over 14: 71-3

Nine runs as Afghan hits the first six off the game before almost edging a sweep into no man’s land

Imad to Asghar, 2 runs

Imad to Asghar, no run

Imad to Asghar, SIX

Imad to Asghar, no run

Imad to Ikram, 1 run

Imad to Ikram, no run

Over 13: 62-3

Afghanistan seem to be having no trouble against Hafeez as they five runs off him without taking much risk once again

Hafeez to Asghar, 2 runs

Hafeez to Ikram, 1 run

Hafeez to Ikram, no run

Hafeez to Ikram, no run

Hafeez to Ikram, no run

Hafeez to Ikram, 2 runs

Over 12: 57-3

Rahmat paddle sweeps Imad for four but the spinner has the last laugh as he gets the leading edge off the right-hander’s bat to dismiss him

Imad to Rahmat, CAUGHT

Soft dismissal as Rahat is dismissed by Imad. He is distraught but he must go after scoring 35

Imad to Rahmat, FOUR

Imad to Ikram, 1 run

Imad to Ikram, no run

Imad to Ikram, no run

Imad to Rahmat, 1 run

Over 11: 51-2

Hafeez gives away five singles as he’s introduced into the attack

Hafeez to Ikram, no run

Hafeez to Rahmat, 1 run

Hafeez to Ikram, 1 run

Hafeez to Rahmat, 1 run

Hafeez to Ikram, 1 run

Hafeez to Rahmat , 1 run

Over 10: 46-2

Afghanistan rebuild after loss of early wickets

Imad to Ikram, no run

Imad to Ikram, no run

Imad to Rahmat, 1 run

Imad to Rahmat, no run

Imad to Rahmat, no run

Imad to Rahmat, no run

Over 9: 45-2

Shaheen serves up a freebie that is just flicked fine for four by Rahmat

Shaheen to Ikram, no run

Shaheen to Ikram, no run

Shaheen to Rahmat, 1 run

Shaheen to Rahmat, FOUR

Shaheen to Rahmat, no run

Shaheen to Rahmat, no run

Over 8: 40-2

One run off the over and that may be the end of Amir’s first burst. 0-10 for him in four overs

Amir to Rahmat, 1 run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Over 7: 39-2

Seven runs come off the over as Rahmat hits Shaheen straight down the ground for a boundary

Shaheen to Rahmat, 1 run

Shaheen to Rahmat, no run

Shaheen to Rahmat, 2 runs

Shaheen to Rahmat, FOUR

Shaheen to Rahmat, no run

Shaheen to Rahmat, no run

Over 6: 32-2

Second wrong decision by the umpires as a review saves Alikhil from an LBW decision after replays show he edged it

Amir to Ikram, no run

Amir to Ikram, no run

Amir to Ikram, no run

Amir to Ikram, no run

Amir to Ikram, no run

Amir to Rahmat, 1 run

Over 5: 31-2

Eventful over as three boundaries, two wickets and two overthrows come in it

Shaheen to Ikram, FOUR

Shaheen to Hashmatullah, CAUGHT

And now Afridi is on a hat-trick. Hashmatullah gets a leading edge and goes first ball

Shaheen to Gulbadin, CAUGHT

Two boundaries but Gulbadin’s tendency to flash away from his body comes back to bite him as he nicks it through to Sarfaraz

Shaheen to Gulbadin, FOUR

Shaheen to Gulbadin, 2 runs

Shaheen to Gulbadin, FOUR

Over 4: 17-0

Afghanistan are dealing in boundaries here. Rahmat drives and pulls Amir for two boundaries in that eight-run over

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, FOUR

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, FOUR

Over 3: 9-0

Imad concedes a boundary through cover off the final delivery but good over nonetheless

Imad to Gulbadin, FOUR

Imad to Gulbadin, no run

Imad to Gulbadin, no run

Imad to Gulbadin, no run

Imad to Gulbadin, no run

Imad to Gulbadin, no run

Over 2: 5-0

Another brilliant start for Amir, who begins with a maiden

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Amir to Rahmat, no run

Over 1: 5-0

Good start for Afghanistan as Imad concedes five

Imad to Rahmat, 1 run

Imad to Rahmat, 2 runs

Imad to Gulbadin, 1 run

Imad to Gulbadin, no run

Imad to Rahmat, 1 run

Imad to Rahmat, no run

Teams are coming out for the national anthems and we will have the action shortly

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan XI: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan have made one change to their playing XI as Hamid Hassan replaces Dawlat Zadran. Pakistan are unchanged

Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley

The Men in Green are in sixth position with three wins and three losses in seven games. Pakistan will have to win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in order to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-final stage alive.

Afghanistan have already been eliminated from the tournament with no wins from their seven wins.