HOME > Sports

World Cup 2019 live updates – New Zealand vs Pakistan

1 hour ago
 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 33
Fixture: New Zealand vs Pakistan
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date: June 26

New Zealand are playing against Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between New Zealand and Pakistan in Birmingham.

Pakistan take on New Zealand knowing that anything other than a win means almost certain elimination for the side.

Pakistan are in seventh position on the points table with five points from six games. They started off their campaign with a defeat at the hands of West Indies but the side bounced back to beat hosts England. Their fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. The side went on to suffer consecutive defeats at the hands of Australia and India. They managed to secure a victory over South Africa

New Zealand are yet to lose a game in the tournament and are second in the standings with 11 points from six games. They have registered wins over the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa and West Indies. Their fixture against India was washed out.

Pakistan have the head-to-head advantage over New Zealand in World Cups, having won six of the eight games the two sides have played at the mega event.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 new zealand Pakistan
 
