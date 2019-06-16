Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates – India vs Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 22|

Fixture: India vs Pakistan

Date: June 16

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pakistan are facing off against arch-rivals India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Manchester on Sunday.

“It’s about just getting into the act, and making sure they’re relaxed before this almighty contest” Rameez Raja was at the nets ahead of the #INDvPAK match, and here’s what he gathered. pic.twitter.com/dQqq0aQGHi — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2019

Toss in a while as the atmosphere inside Old Trafford will be rocking here

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 contest between Pakistan and India in Manchester.

Rain is expected to play a spoilsport in the match like it has been in the tournament.

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a loss to West Indies but the side bounced back to beat hosts England in their second game. Their third fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. They went on to suffer a defeat at the hands of Australia.

India, on the other hand, are undefeated in the tournament at the moment. They started their campaign with a win over South Africa and went on to beat Australia. Their third fixture against New Zealand was washed out.

When it comes to ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments, India have a 6-0 head-to-head record over Pakistan while the Men in Blue have won four out of their previous five ODI fixtures against the Men in Green.