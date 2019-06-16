HOME > Sports

Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates – India vs Pakistan

56 mins ago

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 22|
Fixture: India vs Pakistan
Date: June 16
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pakistan are facing off against arch-rivals India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Manchester on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

Toss in a while as the atmosphere inside Old Trafford will be rocking here

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 contest between Pakistan and India in Manchester.

 

Rain is expected to play a spoilsport in the match like it has been in the tournament.

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a loss to West Indies but the side bounced back to beat hosts England in their second game. Their third fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. They went on to suffer a defeat at the hands of Australia.

India, on the other hand, are undefeated in the tournament at the moment. They started their campaign with a win over South Africa and went on to beat Australia. Their third fixture against New Zealand was washed out.

When it comes to ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments, India have a 6-0 head-to-head record over Pakistan while the Men in Blue have won four out of their previous five ODI fixtures against the Men in Green.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket World Cup 2019 match 22 live, live, live cricket score, live score, live score updates, live update, India, Cricket World Cup 2019, CWC 2019, Cricket World Cup Match 22, Cricket World Cup 2019 match 22 manchester, CWC 19 match 22 live update, Cricket World Cup 2019 live update, Cricket World Cup live score, Cricket World Cup match 22 score, Cricket World Cup latest news, Cricket World Cup 2019 live score, World Cup live score, IND, PAK, IND vs PAK at Manchester, IND vs PAK live score update, INDvPAK, INDvPAK live score update, INDvsPAK live, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup's top wicket-taker
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup’s top wicket-taker
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Watch: Preparations for Pakistan-India World Cup match underway
Watch: Preparations for Pakistan-India World Cup match underway
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.