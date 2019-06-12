HOME > Sports

Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates – Australia vs Pakistan

28 mins ago

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 17
Fixture: Australia vs Pakistan
Date: June 12, 2019
Venue: Taunton

Defending champions Australia are taking on Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Taunton on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Changes for both sides as Pakistan bring in Shaheen Shah Afridi for Shadab Khan whereas Australia have included Kane Richardson and Shaun Marsh instead of Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis

Pakistan have elected to bowl against Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Taunton

Pakistan started their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a seven-wicket loss to West Indies but bounced back to claim a 14-run win over hosts England in their second game. Their third fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

Australia started their campaign on a winning note as they beat Afghanistan and went on to clinch a victory over West Indies in their second fixture. They were beaten by India in their third fixture.

 
TOPICS:
Australia Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Sarfaraz insists Pakistan fans won’t boo Smith
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Australia vs Pakistan
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
World Cup 2019 sets unwanted washouts record
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket World Cup 2019 match 17 live, live, live cricket score, live score, live score updates, live update, Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019, CWC 2019, Cricket World Cup Match 17, Cricket World Cup 2019 match 17 taunton, CWC 19 match 17 live updates, Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates, Cricket World Cup live score, Cricket World Cup match 17 score, Cricket World Cup latest news, Cricket World Cup 2019 live score, World Cup live score, AUS, PAK, AUS vs PAK at Taunton, AUS vs PAK live score update, AUSvPAK, AUSvPAK live score update, AUSvsPAK live, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
Nadal v Federer: Five other great sporting rivalries
Nadal v Federer: Five other great sporting rivalries
Sarfaraz insists Pakistan fans won’t boo Smith
Sarfaraz insists Pakistan fans won’t boo Smith
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.