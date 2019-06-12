Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates – Australia vs Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 17

Fixture: Australia vs Pakistan

Date: June 12, 2019

Venue: Taunton

Defending champions Australia are taking on Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Taunton on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Changes for both sides as Pakistan bring in Shaheen Shah Afridi for Shadab Khan whereas Australia have included Kane Richardson and Shaun Marsh instead of Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis

Pakistan have elected to bowl against Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Taunton

Pakistan started their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a seven-wicket loss to West Indies but bounced back to claim a 14-run win over hosts England in their second game. Their third fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

Australia started their campaign on a winning note as they beat Afghanistan and went on to clinch a victory over West Indies in their second fixture. They were beaten by India in their third fixture.