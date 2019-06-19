India’s Dhawan ruled out of World Cup

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the entirety of the World Cup after suffering a fractured thumb against Australia.

The left-handed opener was initially thought to be ruled out for 3-4 games but it now appears that he won’t be able to play again in the tournament.

The extent of the injury makes Dhawan’s feat in the match against Australia even more remarkable as the opener smashed 117 with a fractured thumb.

The news will come as a blow for India, who bank on their top three to give them good starts. Young opener Rishabh Pant has been called up to the side, with the 21-year-old known for his destructive batting ability.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 – @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

“Shikhar has a fracture at the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand,” said India team manager Sunil Subramaniam. “Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in cast until July, mid-July, which rules him out of the ICC World Cup 2019.”