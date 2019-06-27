India go top of ODI team rankings

India have replaced England as the number one side in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI team rankings.

The former champions headed into their Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture against West Indies in Manchester on top of the food chain.

India have 123 points while England are in second place with 121. New Zealand occupy the third spot with 114 points to their name.

“If India win that match after beating the West Indies, they will move to 124 points with England dropping to 121,” a press release on ICC’s website stated. “On the other hand, if England win, they will move back to top position with 123 points and India a point behind them.”

It was also stated that India will lead England in the rankings if they lose to West Indies but win against England. “England will gain a lead of three points if they beat India after India lose to the West Indies. England will reach 123 points in such a scenario with India on 120 points.”

Hosts England will take on former world champions India in their Cricket World Cup fixture on Sunday. A defeat will push England towards elimination from the competition while India will be one step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals.