Imam-ul-Haq excited about India Cricket World Cup clash

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq expressed his excitement for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between Pakistan and India in Manchester on Sunday.

“[It’s great] to be a part of that kind of game,” Imam said as quoted on Pakistan Cricket Board’s website. “It’s in Manchester, lots of Pakistan fans there — so I’m really excited about it.”

Calling it a pressure game, the batsman said that the side want to just focus on their strengths and how they can keep improving.

Speaking on his performance, Imam said that he has been performing well and the side relies on him and Babar Azam. He added that it was his responsibility to anchor the side against Australia when Babar got dismissed for 30.

“It was then my responsibility and I was going well but it was not a good ball that got me out, got me out, as was the case against the West Indies.”

The batsman said that it was a huge disappointment for him as it’s a World Cup and you have to make your performances count.