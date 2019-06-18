Imad not ruling out Pakistan’s chances of reaching semi-finals

Pakistan are on the verge of being knocked out from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after their defeat to India in Manchester on Sunday but all-rounder Imad Wasim is optimistic that the side will qualify for the semi-final stage of the competition.

“It was a really, really disappointing result for us,” Imad said after the side’s defeat to India in Manchester. “When we came back on after the rain there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance. Results of the other countries may come into play. From our point of view, we can only do what we can. What is in our hands is to try to win all four games and take it from there.”

Pakistan have played five game in the World Cup 2019 so far and have just managed one win in the competition. The side are at ninth place with three points.

The Men in Green started off their campaign with a seven-wicket loss to West Indies in Nottingham. The side bounced back to beat hosts England. Their third game of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned due to rain. They suffered a 41-run defeat in Taunton and went on to lose to India by 89-run under DLS method in Manchester.

Pakistan have to win all of their remaining four games against South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in order to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the semi-final stage.