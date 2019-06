Global T20 Canada shaping up to be a star-studded event

The Global T20 Canada 2019 tournament will feature some of the most famous household names in world cricket.

Six teams Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, Edmonton Royals, Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks and Brampton Wolves will compete in this year’s edition of the cricketing tournament.

Some of the known cricketers which will feature in the upcoming edition are Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Yuvraj Singh (India), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Colin Munro (South Africa), JP Duminy (South Africa), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), George Bailey (Australia) and Thisara Parera (Sri Lanka).

The competition will be played in Brampton, Ontario from July 25 till August 11.

The event is based on round-robin and playoff stage format.