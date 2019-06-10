HOME > Sports

Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away

2 hours ago

Former Pakistan batsman Akhtar Sarfraz passed away while battling blood cancer at the age of 43 on Monday.

The left-handed batsman from Lower Dir played four ODIs for Pakistan in which he scored 66 runs.

He also played 118 First-class and 98 List A games and scored 5,720 and 2,636 runs in them respectively.

He had amassed 112 runs in eight T20 games as well.

The cricketer will be laid to rest in his native village of Tormang in Lower Dir.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is shocked to hear the sad news of Akhtar’s passing. It is very difficult to accept and comprehend if you lose someone from the cricket fraternity, particularly as young and lively as Akhtar who was admired, respected and loved by everyone,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani stated in a press release.

“It’s tragic that death cut short his life at such a young age, but he will live in our memories for a very long period. On behalf of the PCB, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Akhtar’s family and assure them that in these difficult times, we stand firmly with them.”

He served PCB in different capacities, including as regional coach as well as selector for the Pakistan Women team.

 
TOPICS:
Akhtar Sarfraz Cricket Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Akhtar Sarfraz, Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB,
 
MOST READ
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England
Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
Nadal v Federer: Five other great sporting rivalries
Nadal v Federer: Five other great sporting rivalries
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.