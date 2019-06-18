England break multiple records against Afghanistan

England smashed several records on their way to 397-6 in their 50 overs against Afghanistan at Old Trafford.

Skipper Eoin Morgan led from the front, smashing an ODI record 17 sixes on his way to 148 off just 71 deliveries.

The 17 sixes mean the left-hander scored a whopping 102 from maximums.

England’s total of 25 sixes are also the highest in an ODI innings.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, also made a few unwanted record with ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan bearing the brunt of Morgan’s brutal assault.

Rashid finished with 0-110 in his nine overs, with his economy of 12.22 being the worst of any bowler to bowl nine or more overs. Rashid’s 110 runs is the second highest ever conceded by a bowler, equalling the record of Wahab Riaz who conceded 110 in 10 overs. Rashid’s figures are also the worst-ever by a bowler in a World Cup game, while

England’s tally of 397 is also their highest in a World Cup game, but it did fall 20 runs short of what Australia managed during the 2015 World Cup when they smashed 417 against a similarly hapless Afghanistan side.