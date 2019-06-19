Don’t use bad language for players, says Amir

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has asked the nation to refrain from using bad language against the cricketers.

“Please don’t use bad words for the players,” he tweeted. “Yes, you can criticize the performance of the players.”

He went on to say that the side needs the nation’s support and promised that they will make a comeback in the competition.

Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 17, 2019

Pakistan are having a dismal run in this year’s World Cup with only one win from five games.

The Men in Green started off their campaign with a seven-wicket loss to West Indies but managed to beat England by 14 runs. Their third game against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. The side suffered a 41-run defeat to Australia and were handed a 89-run loss by India.

The side will take on South Africa on June 23.