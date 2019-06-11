HOME > Sports

India’s Dhawan ruled out of World Cup for three weeks

2 hours ago

A fractured thumb has ruled out Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for three weeks with a fractured thumb, India Today has reported.

The left-handed batsman suffered the injury during India’s World Cup fixture against defending champions Australia on Sunday at the Oval in which he remarkably managed to score a century despite getting injured early on in his innings.

Dhawan did not take to the field in the second innings and could be seen applying an ice pack to his hand. He underwent scans on Monday, which revealed the extent of his injury.

Dhawan will miss out on India’s fixtures against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England.

Sources have reported that Dhawan is to be replaced by Rishabh Pant according to Times of India.

 
