Chris Gayle makes a fashion statement ahead of Pak-India clash

49 mins ago

Photo: Chris Gayle/Instagram

West Indies cricket Chris Gayle has made quite the fashion statement ahead of the anticipated Pakistan-India ICC World Cup match. 

He posted a picture of himself wearing a green and orange blazer on his Instagram account.

“Yup! I’m rocking my India Pakistan Suit, all love and respect! I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th,” he captioned the picture. You can always count on Gayle to add some humour to cricket.

Gayle has participated in both the Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League.

The match between Pakistan and India begins at 2:30pm PST at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

