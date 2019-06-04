HOME > Sports

Chris Gayle congratulates Pakistan on beating England in World Cup

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle congratulated Pakistan over the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 win over England on Monday.

Pakistan ended their losing streak with a 14-run win over hosts England in Nottingham. They had begun their World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket crushing defeat at the hands of West Indies.

Pakistan will now head to Bristol where they play their third match of the competition against Sri Lanka on June 7.

 
