Chris Gayle congratulates Pakistan on beating England in World Cup

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle congratulated Pakistan over the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 win over England on Monday.

Good bounce back from, Pakistan 🇵🇰 #CWC19 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 3, 2019

Pakistan ended their losing streak with a 14-run win over hosts England in Nottingham. They had begun their World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket crushing defeat at the hands of West Indies.

Pakistan will now head to Bristol where they play their third match of the competition against Sri Lanka on June 7.