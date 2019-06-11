Canada beat Cameroon in FIFA Women’s World Cup

Canada registered a 1-0 win in their FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E fixture against Cameroon in Montpellier.

Cameroon, who won two matches on their only previous World Cup appearance in 2011, were undone by one set piece in the dying seconds of the first half as the Canadian side struggled with their shooting.

Defender Kadeisha Buchanan scored the only goal arriving late to meet a corner at the far post and bounce a header past Annette Ngo Ndom in the Cameroon goal.

“I thought Cameroon did a great job of staying compact and making it difficult for us,” Buchanan said.

The other two teams in the group, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday afternoon.