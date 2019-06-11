HOME > Sports

Canada beat Cameroon in FIFA Women’s World Cup

5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Canada registered a 1-0 win in their FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E fixture against Cameroon in Montpellier.

Cameroon, who won two matches on their only previous World Cup appearance in 2011, were undone by one set piece in the dying seconds of the first half as the Canadian side struggled with their shooting.

Defender Kadeisha Buchanan scored the only goal arriving late to meet a corner at the far post and bounce a header past Annette Ngo Ndom in the Cameroon goal.

“I thought Cameroon did a great job of staying compact and making it difficult for us,” Buchanan said.

The other two teams in the group, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday afternoon.

 
TOPICS:
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Football
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Football, FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, Canada, Cameroon, Canada vs Cameroon, Cameroon vs Canada, #FIFAWWC
 
MOST READ
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
Rain threatens Pakistan, Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol
Nadal v Federer: Five other great sporting rivalries
Nadal v Federer: Five other great sporting rivalries
England upset must not be allowed to hide Pakistan’s problems
England upset must not be allowed to hide Pakistan’s problems
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.