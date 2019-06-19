Brazil, Australia clinch victories in FIFA Women’s World Cup

Brazil picked up a 1-0 win over Italy whereas four goals by Samantha Kerr’s four goals helped Australia thrash a hapless Jamaican side by 4-1 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Marta Vieira da Silva was the only goal scorer of the game as her penalty in the 74th minute took the side to a hard fought win.

Italy, despite their narrow defeat, are still on top of Group C with six points.

On the other hand, the fixture between Australia and Jamaica proved to be a one-sided affair as Kerr put on a one-woman show to single-handedly helped her side to victory.

She netted her first goal in the 11th minute and followed it up with her second in the 42nd.

Havana Solaun scored Jamaica’s only goal of their World Cup campaign in the 49th minute.

Kerr’s goal scoring streak in the match did not let up as she added two more in the 69th and 83rd to round up a 4-1 win for the side.

Japan take on England while Scotland play Argentina on Thursday.